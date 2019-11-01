Monday-Friday [4:30am-6am]

In times like these, our community needs a voice – a place where truth speaks and hearts listen. Radio Free 102.3 KJLH is proud to announce the return of Front Page to KJLH airwaves, now hosted by social justice advocate and media powerhouse Dara Starr Tucker.

Front Page isn’t just another talk show; it’s the heartbeat of Southern California’s consciousness. Each weekday, Dara opens the airwaves to real conversations that matter to our community. She brings that special light, that understanding that we’re all in this together, making sure every voice has its moment to shine.

From the streets of Crenshaw to the valleys of the Inland Empire, Front Page is where our community comes together. Through live calls and powerful discussions, we’re tackling the issues that impact our daily lives – from social justice to economic empowerment, from neighborhood concerns to policy changes that affect us all.

This is more than radio – it’s our community’s lifeline. When you tune in to Front Page, you’re not just listening; you’re part of a movement that’s been building stronger communities across Southern California for generations. Dara Starr Tucker is here to guide these vital conversations, ensuring that every voice is heard, every story matters, and every day brings us closer together.

Join us weekdays on KJLH for Front Page. Because when community speaks, change happens.

Higher ground is calling. Let’s answer together.