Altadena 7

Wildfire Assistance

Compilation of resources, including descriptions of their services for small business and residents visit laedc.org

Altadena Rebuild Coalition

Offering zoning support, volunteer Black architects, fire-resistant home design and community events focused on healing. blackartmatters.substack.com

Rebuilding & Permitting Support

Altadena one-stop permit center. 464 West Woodbury Road, Suite 210, Altadena. Rebuilding consultations Mon/Wed/Friday 8:30am-12:30pm / Sat 8am-12pm

Mortgage & Grant Program

CalHFA Mortgage Relief: Covers 3 months of payments (up to $20K) for primary homes. calhfa.ca.gov

Small Business and Non-Profit Aid

SBA Economic Injury Loans: Open until Oct 8, 2025. Apply online lending.sba.gov or call 800.659.2955