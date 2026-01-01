Future releases music video for ‘No Misery’

Future has released the music video for “No Misery.”

The visual, directed by Loris Russier, features the rapper in Tokyo as he sings, “Got a bad b**** who lovin’ me, just be lustin’ me/ For a century and a decade, no misery/ We made history after history after history.”

The song is featured on Future’s latest album, The Real Me, which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums last month. It marks the rapper’s 12th #1 album and features the lead single “Radio.”

The same week the album debuted at #1, 17 tracks from the 22-song collection charted on the Hot 100, including “No Misery” at #54.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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