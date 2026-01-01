Janet Jackson to film, release concert movie celebrating 40 years of ‘Control’

What has Janet Jackson done for us lately? Well, she’s just scheduled a special performance that will be filmed and released to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her breakthrough album, Control.

Janet Jackson: Control 40 — The Airtab Music Movie will be filmed Dec. 12 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The film will include behind-the-scenes footage, creating what’s described in a press release as “the definitive filmed document of one of music’s most celebrated performers.”

Rather than simply focusing on the Control album, however, the concert will encompass Janet’s entire catalog, from “Nasty” to “All for You” and every smash hit in between. The movie is planned to have a global release, followed by a release on streaming.

Control, released in 1986, was Janet’s third album. It marked the moment when she took the reins of her career artistically, working with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to develop a unique sound that blended R&B, rap, funk, disco and electronic elements.

The album was hugely influential and spun off the hits “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “Nasty,” “When I Think of You,” “Let’s Wait Awhile” and the title track. All five of those songs peaked in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100, making Janet the first female artist score five top-10s from a single album. It’s sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

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