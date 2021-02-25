LevelUP: Black Women Making Boss Moves

KJLH Radio is launching #LEVELUP: A Celebration of Women Who Got Next.

This exciting 3-city contest, celebrating Women’s History Month, and calls on young black women entrepreneurs to share their empowering stories and compete for a marketing campaign valued at $10,000.00 to help them advance to the next levelup. Finalists will be require to participate in a virtual pitch for their business to the panel of judges and participate in a Q&A session immediately following the pitch. The winning entrepreneur will be notified within 24 hour of final pitch.

#LEVELUP is a joint production of WURD Radio (Philadelphia), WVON (Chicago) and KJLH (Los Angeles). These stations are joining forces to host a historic interactive and multimedia contest spotlighting Black women owned businesses in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Chicago.

If you know of a business that should be nominated, please fill out the form below!