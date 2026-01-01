Megan Thee Stallion teases return of Tina Snow on ‘Act III’: ‘Tina is grown now’

Hotties rise up! Megan Thee Stallion is the latest guest on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson’s podcast, IMO.

In between talking about her childhood and rise to fame, the rapper dropped some teases about her next project, Act III.

She said the title is still a work in progress but she’s eager to bring back her Tina Snow alter ego.

“I think giving her a proper rollout, a proper title, a reintroduction to Hotties that may not have been with me since 2017, 2018, I think that this is gonna be a new experience for them,” she said. “Tina is grown now, babe. She has been through lots of life since y’all heard from her last.”

Megan also said the album will feature many collaborations – some niche, some overdue and some shocking.

“Act III is going to be one of my favorite projects I ever put out because I definitely took my time with this one,” she said.

“For Act III, I went home, and I was like, ‘Nobody bother me. I gotta finish my album,’” she said. “So, this has been the most organized and the most calm I’ve been making music in a while.”

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