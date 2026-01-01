Music notes: Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd and more

Megan Thee Stallion is teasing a new project. In a social media post Monday, she included a photo of herself from behind with the words “Act III” written across her back. Another photo featured the words “I’m back.” Act III will be the follow-up to 2024’s Act II, which served as a deluxe version of her Megan album.

The Weeknd is clarifying his thoughts on retirement. During his Aug. 8 show in Stockholm, Sweden, the singer told the crowd, “I tested retirement a little bit, and I don’t like the way it feels. Imma be here forever with you.” He had previously hinted that he was thinking about retiring The Weeknd stage name; his birth name is Abel Tesfaye.

Toni Braxton shared rare photos from her 2024 wedding to Birdman in honor of their anniversary over the weekend. “Celebrating two years of bliss,” she wrote. “Happy Anniversary.” She posted two portraits of herself in her wedding dress, but none of them as a couple.

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