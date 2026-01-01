New Music Friday: FLO, Inspectah Deck and more

FLO has released their sophomore album, Therapy at the Club, along with a music video for the track “Cry Ugly.” The trio said the album is “super personal” for them, adding, “For us, the club is more than just a night out, it’s like therapy. I mean, where else do you feel more understood than in a girls bathroom on a night out…that’s the vibe!”

Wu-Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck has dropped a new solo album called Dragon’s Breath. “Dragon’s Breath was designed to bring the culture and the true hip-hop experience of beats and rhymes back to the listener,” Deck says. “It is also a testament to the OG’s [sic] and the legacy artists who have been told to hang up the gloves. Inspectah Deck is still spitting fire 30-years later.”

Ravyn Lenae is out with her third studio album, Blue Island. The track list features Dominic Fike on “Reputation” and Doechii on “Babygirl.”

North West, the 13-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, has released the music video for her song “Aishite.” The song’s title translates from Japanese to “love me.” It’s a single off her debut EP, N0rth4evr, released in May.

Pooh Shiesty debuted a new surprise album, All Eyes on Shiest, featuring the bonus track “MANE” with GloRilla and “FDO.” Fans who purchase on iTunes will get an exclusive extra bonus track: the seven-minute freestyle “Contraband 2.5.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.