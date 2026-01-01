Ol’ Dirty Bastard honored with street in Brooklyn

A street in Brooklyn was named after Ol’ Dirty Bastard on Saturday.

Friends, family and fans of the late rapper gathered at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Franklin Avenue, where ODB Jones Way was officially unveiled.

“I am very honored to be here because my grandmother’s house is on this block on Putnam Avenue, right next to where the mural is,” ODB’s brother Ramsey Jones says in a video posted to photographer Howard Weiss’ social media. He was referring to a painting of the artwork for ODB’s 1995 debut solo album, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version. “I’m so honored, my mother’s honored. Thank you,” he continued.

The video also features shots of the mural, commemorative merch, the newly named street sign, and fans posing for photos and celebrating the occasion. Another video captures the moment the sign was unveiled.

ODB rose to fame as a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan and also enjoyed a solo run. His best-known work includes Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version, “Got Your Money” featuring Kelis and his guest appearance on Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy (Remix).” He died in 2004 of an accidental overdose.

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