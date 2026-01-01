Rihanna takes her kids to street named after her in Barbados

Rihanna got to share a full-circle moment with her children in her home country of Barbados recently.

The singer posted photos of her and her three kids with A$AP Rocky — RZA, 4, Riot Rose, 3, and Rocki Irish, 11 months — visiting a street named after her in her old neighborhood.

“One minute I feel like that kid from Westbury…the next minute I’m bringing my own kids back to ‘Rihanna Drive,'” she wrote on X. “Trippy how life works! And the Glory STILL and WILL ALWAYS belong to the Almighty Creator!!!”

The street was officially named after Rihanna in 2017 and has since become a tourist attraction. The green and yellow house where Rihanna grew up is located there.

The Visit Barbados website says of the street, “This is the place where an icon was born; a backstreet located on the outskirts of Bridgetown. It’s tucked away from the bustling traffic of the Mighty Gryner Highway and an earshot from the shoreline.”

Earlier this month, Rihanna attended the country’s Crop Over festival, taking part in the Grand Kadooment Day parade.

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