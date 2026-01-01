Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Women's Health Expo
KJLH logo

Salt releases music video for ‘Overcomers’ featuring Erica Campbell

News, Urban


Cheryl “Salt” James of Salt-N-Pepa has dropped the music video for “Overcomers” featuring Erica Campbell.

It features the two performing in front of a church, on a set of stairs and gathering with other woman over a meal, among other scenes. A press release describes it as a “celebration of women who have done the work, know their worth, and have the elegance to show for it.”

“Overcomers” follows Salt’s “Diamond in the Light,” “Kings & Queens” and “Chosen,” continuing her solo rollout. 

Her duties with the rap group have not ceased; she’s set to hit the road with Pepa, TLC and En Vogue starting Aug. 15 as part of their It’s Iconic tour.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

LISTEN LIVE

We Are You