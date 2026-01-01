Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs involved in prison fight, sent to solitary confinement: Source

Sean “Diddy” Combs was involved in a fight at a federal prison where he is currently serving a 50-month sentence for transporting prostitutes, a source familiar with the incident told ABC News.

The other inmate involved in the altercation made a remark to Combs, which instigated the event, the source said. Combs was sent to solitary confinement, according to a source.

It is unclear if he will be temporarily in solitary confinement or if it will be long term.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said the agency does not comment on the “conditions of confinement, disciplinary matters, or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety, and security concerns.”

Combs is expected to be released in 2028.

The music mogul began his stay at New Jersey’s FCI Ft. Dix in October 2025, which where he will serve out his sentence.

At the time of his arrival, Combs was not being housed in the prison’s general population but in the special drug program unit, sources told ABC News.

After a high-profile trial last year in Manhattan federal court, jurors convicted Combs of transportation to engage in prostitution, centering on allegations of drug-fueled, ​days long sex romps called “freak offs” or “hotel nights” with former girlfriends and male sex workers. Combs was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Combs is appealing his conviction and his four-year sentence.

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Combs for more information on the alleged fight.

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