Suspected murderer who used disguises, multiple identities while on the run arrested

(FREEPORT, Fla.) — Isabelle Johnson, a suspected murderer who authorities say had been using multiple disguises and identities, has been arrested and taken into custody, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

“We got her,” officials said in a post on social media late Thursday. “Isabelle Johnson is in custody.”

Johnson, 38, has been charged with the murder of 43-year-old Jason Christopher Coulthart who was found dead in a shallow grave in June in Florida after he had gone missing in May, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Johnson used multiple identities to evade authorities, calling her a “master manipulator.”

Coulthart was reported missing on May 24 after he was last seen leaving the College Condominiums complex in Florida, according to the sheriff’s office.

Unidentified remains were found on a Freeport, Florida, property on June 25 — after investigators were able to identify where Coulthart’s body had been buried, according to the sheriff’s office.

A DNA match confirmed the remains were Coulthart’s in July, the sheriff’s office said.

Five others have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder, including two people accused of aiding Johnson evade investigators, the sheriff’s office said.

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