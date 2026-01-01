Trump calls Rep. Max Miller to express concerns over his reelection bid amid domestic abuse allegations, sources say

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump called Rep. Max Miller on Monday and raised concerns about his reelection bid following domestic abuse allegations, two sources tell ABC News.

Police reports obtained by ABC News show that Miller’s ex-wife, Emily Moreno, the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno, alleged multiple incidents of physical violence during their marriage and divorce proceedings. Miller, a Republican seeking another term representing Ohio’s 7th Congressional District, has denied the allegations.

During his phone conversation with Trump, Miller denied the allegations to the president and showed no interest in leaving the race, sources said.

Miller’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the phone call. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, prior to the phone call, Trump called Miller a “good person” and said he was going to “let the families figure that out” when asked about the allegations.

Miller, a former Trump White House aide, was married to Emily Moreno from 2022 to 2024 and the two have one child, a 2-year-old daughter. The couple married at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, club at a ceremony that included a toast by Trump.

The police reports obtained by ABC News also show Emily Moreno told the police that her daughter received physical injuries while in Miller’s care. Miller denies abusing his wife or daughter. He was never charged with a crime and the Department of Children and Family Services did not find evidence to substantiate allegations of child abuse, according to records released in court filings.

Miller faces a Wednesday deadline to drop out in order to be replaced on the ballot.

He is facing growing scrutiny — including from his former father-in-law, who said on Monday that Miller “should not serve in the House” — and is lashing out on social media at senators who support him stepping aside.

According to report by Politico, those Republican senators include Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas.

Miller responded on social media late on Monday, specifically addressing Capito, who told Politico she supports Moreno’s position.

Miller replied, “@SenCapito here’s the facts: 1. Every accusation that has been thrown my way has been found unsubstantiated by the court system as well as mine and my ex-wife’s court appointed mediator (who is a psychologist and mandatory reporter). Let me know if you want me to read the rest of the files to you.”

He did not address Marshall’s comments to Politico. Marshall told the news outlet that Miller “should resign. He should quit.”

A lawyer for former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham separately announced on social media on Monday evening that he has “filed for a Temporary Restraining Order against Cong. Max Miller (R-OH) on behalf of former Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.”

Grisham is currently suing Miller over violations of the terms of a confidential settlement related to his defamation case against her. She alleged that he abused her during their romantic relationship during the first Trump administration. Miller has denied her allegations of abuse.

The White House declined to comment last week on allegations of abuse by Miller toward Grisham or Moreno.

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