Tyler Boebert arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

(GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo.) — Tyler Boebert, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s oldest son, has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Boebert of New Castle, Colorado, was arrested Aug. 9 on a warrant charging him with sexual exploitation of a child as well as “multiple other charges,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Boebert’s bond was set at $10,000, which he posted the same day, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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