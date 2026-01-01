Usher responds to claims he was replaced by a clone at recent concert

Usher is responding to claims that he was replaced by a clone at his New Jersey concert over the weekend.

Videos of the singer performing onstage during his R&B Tour stop at MetLife Stadium went viral, with some fans claiming the performer was just a lookalike of Usher and not the real thing.

A post on the tour’s official Instagram account featured Usher’s comments in response. “Ya’ll are funny…clone?” he wrote. “They can’t clone this??”

“How ya’ll come up with this?” he also posted with laughing face emojis. “AI ain’t that advanced.”

Among the comments being left on videos of the singer was one fan saying it wasn’t Usher, it was “Unsure.”

This likely prompted The R&B Tour account to caption their post, “Usure? Wesure.”

The R&B Tour, also featuring Chris Brown, continues Aug. 11 in Toronto.

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