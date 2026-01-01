Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill talk possibility of new Fugees music

Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill are teasing the possibility of new Fugees music.

In an interview with the BBC ahead of their Diaspora Calling! performance on Friday night in Milton Keynes, England, the two say they are in an “amazing place.”

When asked if they would be making new music together in the future, Hill responded, “Absolutely.”

Wyclef continued, “All I can tell you is, man, we’re in God’s hands,” before singing, “I’m back with my bandmate!”

“So we’re in an amazing place,” he said. “I think the energy is very important.”

“There was an incredible healing process that happened with us as a band and as bandmates, and … we just want to showcase that and give some of that energy to the world as well,” Hill added.

Their third bandmate, Pras Michel, is currently serving a prison sentence on 10 criminal counts, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

The Fugees’ last album was 1996’s The Score.

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