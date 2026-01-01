2 dead after multiple people shot at apartment building in downtown Minneapolis: Police

(MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.) — Two people are dead and multiple others injured after gunfire broke out in a high-rise apartment building in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, authorities said.

Two Minneapolis police officers are among those injured by gunfire, according to police.

The suspected shooter is dead, according to interim Police Chief Bill Peterson, who told reporters at a press briefing he was “truly sickened by this level of violence.”

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the building at 15 E. Grand St. shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Inside, officers encountered victims in the lobby and heard additional gunfire, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson Garrett Parten told reporters at an earlier press briefing. “Officers followed the sound of gunfire to the upper floor of the building, and on that floor, officers encountered a haze that significantly limited their visibility,” Parten said.

At a follow-up press conference, the interim police said police said they weren’t sure yet what caused the haze.

A total of seven people were shot, authorities said.

One of the shooting victims was found dead at the scene, while a second died at a hospital, police said. Three other shooting victims were transported from the scene, according to police.

Of the wounded officers, one was shot in the leg and another was shot twice in the abdomen, the mayor said.

That officer was undergoing surgery, authorities said. A third officer was being evaluated for an apparent non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

In addition, four officers experienced adverse effects after “being exposed to an unknown airborne substance,” police said in a news release. Two other officers were hurt when their squad car was involved in a crash while responding to the scene.

Peterson said it was his understanding that the officers were expected to make a full recovery.

It is unclear how the suspect died, police said. The interim chief said police were familiar with the suspect but said they do not yet have a motive.

Some of the victims lived in the building, Peterson said, but said police are still sorting that out.

In his remarks, the mayor praised the heroism of officers who he said rescued victims and brought people to safety “all while getting shot at themselves,” Frey said.

“The one thing that is clear is that our Minneapolis police officers acted with incredible bravery and courage,” he said.

In a statement on social media, Minnesota Gov. Tom Walz said he was relieved to hear the officers involved in the shooting were expected to make a full recovery. “We’re keeping all of the victims in our prayers as more information about this tragic shooting unfolds,” he said.

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