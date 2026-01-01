5 dead, 5 injured after Amazon cargo plane overruns runway at Miami International Airport

Miami — Five people are dead and five people are injured after an Amazon Air cargo plane from Puerto Rico overran a runway at Miami International Airport, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a news conference Sunday evening.

The names of the deceased and the injured have not been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday it is sending a team, led by NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy, to investigate the incident, which took place Sunday afternoon.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Amazon confirmed the incident in separate statements.

“21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway after landing at Miami International Airport around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, Sept. 6. The Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft departed from Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico,” the FAA statement said.

“We can confirm that an Amazon Air plane operated by 21 Air experienced an incident while attempting to land at Miami International Airport today,” Kelly Nantel, a spokesperson for Amazon, said in a statement, adding that it was a “fast-moving situation” and that Amazon was “working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened.”

“Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved. We’re doing everything we can to support those affected,” the statement added.

Preliminary data from Flightradar24 shows the plane was going approximately 128 mph as it went off the runway.

A ground stop at Miami International Airport was lifted around three hours after the incident, with two of the four runways now reopened, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.