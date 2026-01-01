An Amtrak train struck a truck on the tracks in Louisiana, a collision that derailed the lead locomotive and two baggage cars, Amtrak said in a statement, with local officials saying five passengers had received minor injuries.

The train collided with the 18-wheeler east of Lafayette at about 6:15 p.m. local time on Sunday, Amtrak said.

“All passenger cars remained upright,” Amtrak said. “There were 95 customers onboard. Customers are being provided alternate bus transportation to their destinations.”

Sgt. Ashley Wood of the Lafayette Police Department said reported injuries were minor, and a few passengers have been transported to a hospital.

The Lafayette Fire Department later released an update saying at least five of the passengers had been injured. The truck had been carrying a bulldozer at the time of the crash, police said.

“Hazmat and Rescue personnel ensured the scene was safe for first responders to assist the injured and check on the other passengers,” fire officials said in a statement. “Once it was safe for passengers to exit, firefighters assisted them to a safe location along with their luggage.”

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