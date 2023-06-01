Ariana Grande Says She Is ‘Missing A Few Years’ Of Her Memories

Ariana Grande recently discussed experiencing memory loss from her early career due to a lack of boundaries and overextending herself. Grande admitted to difficulty recalling past events, attributing it to the intense demands she placed on herself during her rise to fame. She credited her current support system for helping her establish a healthier work-life balance and expressed gratitude for her team’s protection. Grande highlighted how therapy and personal growth have helped her reconnect with her music more positively, allowing her to reflect on her journey with appreciation. Source: Entertainment Now