As crowded California gubernatorial race comes to a head, Republicans could advance

(LOS ANGELES) — During Tuesday’s midterm primary election in California, all eyes are on the crowded field of gubernatorial candidates looking to succeed current Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has termed out, in what has become the most expensive governor’s race on record.

California hosts “jungle” primaries, also known as non-partisan primaries, which means all candidates are listed on one primary ballot and the top two candidates advance to the general election, regardless of party affiliation. There are 61 candidates running for governor in the state.

Most expensive governor’s race on record

The gubernatorial primary has surpassed $315 million in ad spending and reservations, according to AdImpact, making this the most expensive governor’s race on record.

The crowded race features many Democratic candidates: former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, billionaire Tom Steyer, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former Rep. Katie Porter, and California Superintendent Tony Thurmond. Republicans running include Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and former Fox News contributor Steve Hilton.

Although Rep. Eric Swalwell suspended his campaign for governor — and resigned from Congress — in April amid sexual misconduct allegations, he will still remain on the ballot as he missed the deadline to withdraw his name. Swalwell said in April that he “will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s.”

Democratic candidates have remained locked in a tight race without a clear frontrunner.

According to a Public Policy Institute of California poll conducted in mid-May, Becerra and Hilton were leading the pack with 23% and 20%, respectively. They were followed by Steyer at 15%, Bianco at 13% and Porter at 12%.

While Democrats have been worried that the significant number of Democratic candidates could split up the vote, resulting in Republicans advancing to the general election, President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Hilton has also presented some concern among those who were hoping for the two Republican candidates to advance to the November election.

Under California’s top-two primary system, the prospect of two Republicans advancing to November has relied on Hilton and Bianco remaining closely matched in the polls. However, Trump’s endorsement could mean increased support for Hilton might come from those who previously backed Bianco. If Hilton gains while Bianco’s support holds steady or declines, a Democrat could overtake Bianco and acquire the second spot in the general election, strategists say.

Attention on LA’s mayoral race

Another California race that has captivated national headlines is the Los Angeles’ mayoral election, following the sudden rise of reality TV star Spencer Pratt and his media-forward campaign which has exploded across social media.

Pratt, who is a registered Republican running an independent campaign, is challenging the incumbent, Karen Bass, who is endorsed by Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris. She faces sharp scrutiny from critics for her leadership, especially for her initial absence during and response to Los Angeles’ devastating wildfires last year. Bass, who was away from the city on a planned diplomatic trip to Ghana when the Palisades Fire first erupted, has pushed back on criticism over her management of the fire, saying earlier this year that her focus “is on the lives and on the homes.”

Progressive city councilmember Nithya Raman, who has been compared to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, is also in the running in the tight three-way race.

A candidate wins the nonpartisan mayoral race outright if they get more than 50% of the vote; otherwise, the race goes to a runoff in November between the top two vote-getters.

House races in the balance after redistricting

Following the passage of Prop. 50 last year, a ballot initiative championed by Newsom in retaliation to Texas redistricting, five districts in California are now redrawn in favor of Democrats. As Democrats eye new victories, some incumbent Republicans are consequently facing an uphill battle.

In California’s 11th Congressional District, voters get their first opportunity to weigh in on a representative to succeed Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who is retiring after almost 40 years in Congress.

San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan, who was endorsed by Pelosi earlier this month, faces off against state Sen. Scott Wiener and Saikat Chakrabarti, a former software engineer who was once chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Another key race, California’s 22nd Congressional District, has become a proxy battle within the Democratic Party, as moderate state Rep. Jasmeet Bains, backed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, is facing off against progressive Randy Villegas, who has the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Both Democrats have argued they are the stronger candidate to flip the Latino-majority swing district by ousting incumbent Republican Rep. David Valadao over his vote in support of Trump’s cuts to Medicaid.

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time

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