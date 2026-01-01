Babyface to headline Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation’s 5th annual gala

Babyface is paying tribute to his former collaborator Whitney Houston at a gala celebrating her life and legacy. He’s been tapped as the headlining performer for The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation’s Legacy of Love Gala in Atlanta. The event, themed “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” is scheduled for Aug. 8, the day before Whitney would have turned 63.

Babyface and Whitney collaborated multiple times, including on “Exhale (Shoop Shoop),” the CeCe Winans-assisted “Count on Me” and “Why Does It Hurt So Bad.”

Babyface is also set to perform at Essence Festival in July and has additional shows booked throughout the summer. More information can be found on his official website.

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