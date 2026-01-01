‘Beloved’ mom’s body recovered after boat capsized near Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay

(SAN FRANCISCO) — The body of a 58-year-old woman has been recovered after a boat capsized and sank near Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay, marking the second person confirmed dead from the incident.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified the second victim as Tondra Madruga. Two people remain missing.

Madruga’s relatives said in a statement that they’re “heartbroken by the loss of our beloved mother, daughter, sister, and aunt.”

“Our hearts remain with every family impacted, and we sincerely appreciate your kindness and understanding,” the family said. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the U.S. Coast Guard, the San Francisco Fire Department, the San Francisco Police Department, all of the first responders, and the civilian boaters and community members who selflessly assisted in the search and rescue efforts. Your dedication and support mean more to our family than words can express.”

Authorities said they believe 20 people were aboard the Volare, a 50-foot cabin cruiser based out of Stockton, California, when it was hit by a wave Tuesday evening, causing it to capsize.

One man who was aboard was taken to the shore severely injured and, despite CPR being administered, was pronounced dead, officials said. He was identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as 79-year-old Clifford Joseph Boisa.

A dog also died, San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen said.

Three people were taken to the hospital and later released, Crispen said.

Crispen told reporters that authorities believe there was a memorial service that the 20 passengers, all adults and mostly comprised of family members, were taking part in on the vessel when it capsized. One survivor said it was a memorial for her sister, ABC San Francisco station KGO reported.

The Coast Guard announced Wednesday that it suspended search operations

Jarod Toczko, commander for U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Francisco, said the decision to suspend the search was not easy, but his teams swept through 950 square nautical miles and hadn’t found the missing people or the boat.

Toczko said there was a “high possibility that individuals could have been trapped in the vessel.”

Rescuer Justin Marceline told KGO that some passengers were “banging on the windows, trying to get out” of the boat.

“It was pretty wild, seeing that, honestly,” Marceline said, adding that conditions in the water were “really bad.”

“The people that were bobbing in the water, we pulled them out first,” Marceline said. “The people in the water were elderly folks, they were conscious, but people were too tired and worn out.”

Toczko praised those who jumped to save the passengers.

“No question, no doubt…those people saved lives,” he said.

ABC News’ Emily Shapiro and Jennifer Watts contributed to this report.

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