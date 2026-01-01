BET Experience 2026 to include headlining set by Mariah the Scientist, Roots Picnic Experience

The first round of programming has been announced for BET Experience 2026, the annual multiday celebration leading up to the BET Awards.

The lineup includes BETX FanFest, taking place June 26 and June 27 at The Beehive. Mariah the Scientist will headline the Saturday show.

“The BETX FanFest is such a special stage. I’m so grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to share this moment with my fans,” she said in a statement.

Other performers for the event include B2K, Coi Leray, Destin Conrad, Fabolous, G Herbo, Jaewon, kwn and Larry June. Additional headliners and performers will be announced at a later date.

Saturday will also feature the BET Experience 2026’s Hollywood Bowl takeover, where the Roots will present the third annual Roots Picnic experience titled A Roots Picnic Experience: A Great Night in Hip-Hop. Nas is set to take the stage, alongside T.I., Bun B, De La Soul and more.

Fans can register for BETX FanFest and purchase VIP tickets at betexperience.com. Tickets for the Roots Picnic Experience are available at hollywoodbowl.com.

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