Bridging the Divide: How Affordable and Reliable Internet Connects Our Communities

By Michael Owh

Paid content provided by LA County.

Imagine a world where opportunity is just a click away – where education, healthcare, staying in touch with family, and a brighter future are within reach for everyone. For far too many Angelenos, this world remains out of reach due to a lack of affordable, reliable internet access.

In Los Angeles County, a staggering 325,015 households (nearly 10%) lack reliable internet access and 156,060 (nearly 5%) don’t have a computer at home, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. This isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a critical issue that disproportionately impacts low-income communities and communities of color.

The internet is no longer a luxury; it’s a lifeline. It is a gateway to education, allowing students to learn remotely and access a world of knowledge. It is a pathway to healthcare, enabling residents to connect with doctors and manage their health. It is a virtual embrace, keeping families connected despite distance. It is a launchpad for economic opportunity, empowering individuals to find jobs, start businesses, and participate in the digital economy.

L.A. County is committed to bridging the digital divide and empowering residents in our most under-resourced neighborhoods. In August of 2021, the Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a motion to assess options for the County to facilitate residential access to reliable broadband service in low-income communities that lack affordable, high-speed internet service. This effort became the County’s Community Broadband Networks initiative.

Supported by major funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, L.A. County’s Internal Services Department and WeLink Communications have partnered to bring affordable and reliable broadband internet to underserved areas in East Los Angeles, Boyle Heights and South Los Angeles. These first target areas have been greatly impacted by the digital divide, which was heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative represents a giant leap forward in our mission to ensure everyone has a fair shot at success.

The Community Broadband Networks initiative goes beyond providing internet access. Through Delete The Divide, a broader initiative led by Internal Services, we partner with various organizations to empower residents with the skills and knowledge to navigate the digital world because it’s not enough to give access, we must also demonstrate what is possible. Delete The Divide has distributed thousands of free laptops to households without a suitable computer to access the internet and will provide thousands more.

WeLink’s groundbreaking low-cost internet plan, starting at just $25 per month, will connect 50,000 qualified households. The company will also offer plans starting at $65 per month to households without qualification requirements, no promotional rates, excluding government fees or taxes, and at rates fixed until at least September 2027. The service will feature multilingual support and consumer-friendly terms.

Construction will begin soon, and service will begin rolling out this fall! Interested households in the two initial service planning areas can sign up for updates and be notified by WeLink when service is available at https://WeLink.com/LACounty/. The communities in the East Los Angeles, Boyle Heights and South Los Angeles areas include:

Supervisorial District 1: East Los Angeles, Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, Montecito Heights and El Sereno

Supervisorial District 2: Adams-Normandie, University Park, Historic South-Central, Exposition Park, Vermont Square, South Park, Central-Alameda, Chesterfield Square, Harvard Park, Vermont-Slauson, Florence, Florence-Firestone, Manchester Square, Vermont Knolls, Gramercy Park, Westmont, Vermont Vista, Broadway-Manchester, Green Meadows, Watts, Athens, Willowbrook and West Rancho Dominguez

Supervisorial District 4: Walnut Park

Let’s not just imagine this, let’s make it a reality. Together, we can close the digital divide and unlock a brighter future for L.A. County!

Michael Owh is the Director of Los Angeles County’s Internal Services Department.