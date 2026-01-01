Bruno Mars, Kehlani, Don Toliver and more nominated for 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

Bruno Mars is among the top contenders for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. He’s secured five nominations: artist of the year, video of the year, best R&B, best direction and best edition for “I Just Might.”

Burna Boy, Doechii and Kehlani each have two nods, while Don Toliver’s first chance at winning a Moon Person comes with his best hip-hop nomination for “E85.” The song will compete against Cardi B’s “Safe” featuring Kehlani, Drake’s “Janice STFU,” “Lover Girl” by Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott’s “Dumbo” and “Sugar on My Tongue” by Tyler, The Creator.

In the best R&B category, Bruno’s up against Chris Brown’s “It Depends/Obvious,” “Raindance” by Dave and Tems, Justin Bieber’s “Yukon,” Kehlani’s “Folded,” and “Is It a Crime” by Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis.

A$AP Rocky’s “PUNK ROCKY” earned a nomination for best cinematography, and Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” is up for song of the year.

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T and Malice’s “Chain & Whips” is among the nominees for best collaboration, as are “Ever Since U Left Me” by French Montana x Max B, “Dai Dai” by Shakira and Burna Boy, Teyana Taylor and Lucky Daye’s “Hard Part” and more.

The 2026 MTV VMAs will air live from Los Angeles on Sept. 27 on CBS, simulcast on MTV and stream on Paramount+. Voting is open through Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. ET via Vote.MTV.com.

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