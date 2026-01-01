Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
KJLH logo

Chris Brown releases deluxe edition of ‘Brown’

News, Urban


Chris Brown has released the deluxe edition of his album Brown.

Titled Brown (The Chocolate Edition), the project features 10 new tracks, including a guest appearance from Tyga and Ty Dolla $ign on “Just the Bro” and Wizkid on “Man on a Mission.”

Coinciding with the release, Chris has shared a new music video featuring songs “It Depends” and “Obvious,” which appear on both the original and deluxe editions.

He is set to kick off the R&B Tour with Usher on June 26. The theme for the tour, as he previously revealed on Instagram, is “JUST BEAUTIFUL INSIDE AND OUT.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

LISTEN LIVE

We Are You