Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate 10-year wedding anniversary

“Ciara’s Prayer” has led to a decade of marriage with her husband, Russell Wilson. In honor of their anniversary, she posted a message on Instagram Monday.

“Since the first day we met…we haven’t stopped laughing, dancing, dating, holding hands, being passionate, praying, forgiving, and having the best time of our lives!” she wrote alongside a video montage. “I remember saying Yes like it was yesterday, and I would say Yes all over again! Happy 10 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. I’m so proud of us. I love you soooo much!”

In his own post, Russell shared photos and videos of Ciara, as well as pictures of the couple and their children over the years. “10 years ago you said YES. Yes to each other. YES to God’s perfect plan for each other. YES to 4 beautiful kids. YES to Love. 10 years of the most amazing highs and a few lows but every day we wake up I thank God HE gave me you @ciara,” Russell wrote. “A life full of Joy, Gratitude, Forgiveness, Laughter, Smiles, some tears, and a whole lot of Love. YES to each other! For a lifetime. For Forever. Happy 10 year Anniversary! I Love You Mrs. Ciara Princess Wilson.”

Ciara and Russell met in 2015 and married in 2016. They share daughters Sienna Princess Wilson and Amora Princess Wilson and son Win Harrison Wilson. Russell is also a father figure to Ciara’s eldest son, Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with rapper Future.

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