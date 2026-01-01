‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Sharna Burgess returning to ballroom for season 35

Sharna Burgess is officially returning to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom.

On Monday, the longtime DWTS pro announced on Good Morning America that she will compete on the upcoming 35th season of the hit dance competition series, marking her first time competing on the show since season 30 in 2021.

“I’m back! Some of you guys guessed it. Yes, I am here with a special announcement to finally confirm I’m back on Dancing with the Stars, baby,” Burgess said. “I’m going to be competing for that Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. I can’t wait to be back in the ballroom with my dancing family, and mostly it feels so good to be coming home. I’ll see you all soon.”

The upcoming season will mark Burgess’ 15th season competing as a professional dancer on DWTS.

Burgess previously took home the Mirrorball Trophy with radio personality Bobby Bones in 2018 during season 27. Her last season as a competing pro was season 30 in 2021, when she was partnered with her now-fiancé, actor Brian Austin Green.

Burgess’ return comes as excitement builds for season 35. Several celebrity contestants have already been announced, including Summer House star Ciara Miller, The Traitors star Maura Higgins, Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson and Jimmy Kimmel Live! personality Guillermo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez will be partnered with returning pro Witney Carson.

The rest of the DWTS season 35 cast will be revealed Sept. 2 on GMA.

DWTS season 35 will debut with a two-night premiere Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu.

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