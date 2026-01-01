California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez said Monday that he will resign from Congress following a House Ethics Committee report that says the panel found “substantial evidence” that he “engaged in sexual misconduct … including making unwelcome sexual advances and sexual contact toward a House staffer.”

“I recognize the seriousness of the Ethics Committee’s report and as I previously stated I take full responsibility for the personal mistakes I committed outside of my marriage,” Gomez said in a statement.

Gomez, who lost his reelection bid in November, said he will resign on Dec. 1. Gomez represents California’s 34th Congressional District, which includes part of Los Angeles; he lost his race to Democrat Angela Gonzales-Torres.

The committee said on Monday that it reviewed allegations that Gomez engaged in sexual misconduct in violation of the House’s Code of Official Conduct, including “engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer.” The report also said Gomez disregarded “the power imbalance inherent in his relationship with House staffers.”

Gomez denied wrongdoing, saying his actions were “consensual” and that he did not violate House rules. Gomez also said he has “strong disagreements with the Committee’s report and its conclusions.”

“Among other significant deficiencies and omissions, the report does not include key portions of my testimony that are essential to a full and fair understanding of what occurred,” Gomez wrote in a statement. “I also have serious concerns about the process. In my interview, I answered the Committee’s questions only to see my statements selectively quoted, disparaged, and disregarded throughout the final report, to which I was given no opportunity to respond.”

According to the report, however, the staffer testified that Gomez was “[p]retty forceful” and that an encounter between the two was “not consensual.”

“Representative Gomez’s conduct caused this House staffer significant and ongoing distress and contributed to her decision to leave House employment altogether. Representative Gomez’s conduct also reflects a broader environment of sexual misconduct and toxic working conditions in some Capitol Hill offices which the Committee is determined to address,” the report stated.

The report said the committee reviewed “relevant documents” and interviewed 10 witnesses, including Gomez.

The report says that Gomez’s behavior toward the staffer “could constitute criminal misdemeanor sexual abuse.” There have been no criminal charges filed.

The committee found the staffer’s account “credible in her assertions that his conduct toward her was unwelcome.”

Attorneys Lisa J. Banks and Sarah E. Nesbitt of Katz Banks Kumin, who represents the staffer, praised the committee’s report.

“Our client testified truthfully and at great personal risk. She sacrificed her own sense of safety and privacy to help reveal the ongoing misogyny and debauchery that permeates Capitol Hill. Representative Gomez seems to believe that the power he wields, both as a man and as a member of Congress, makes him untouchable. Today’s findings are a meaningful step toward dismantling that belief,” the attorneys wrote in a statement.

The full House could still take action against Gomez before the end of the 119th Congress, although the committee did not make a specific recommendation.

“During the Committee’s consideration of this matter, Representative Gomez lost his bid for re-election to the House. In this circumstance, the Committee has observed that although there is not enough time for it to pursue an adequate House sanction, it remains essential that the Committee adopt and publish its Report so that the House is aware of Representative Gomez’s misconduct and so that the House may determine, in its judgment, whether to sanction Representative Gomez,” the report concludes.

Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries and top House Democratic leaders called Gomez’s decision to step down “appropriate.”

“The report of wrongdoing and abuse of power by Rep. Gomez is serious and deeply troubling,” they wrote in a statement.

“Decisive action to set a new standard for reform is an urgent priority for House Democrats,” they added.

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