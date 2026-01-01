The Democratic National Committee announced on Monday that it will hold 12 primary debates in the 2028 presidential primary cycle, while also requiring candidates to denounce any “dark money” spending efforts on their behalf to participate.

The DNC said that five presidential primary debates will be held in 2027, with the first two in June and July, and seven will be held in 2028. Six of those will be held in 2028 in states that are holding primaries or caucuses in the early window of the Democrats’ presidential primary and caucus calendar: South Carolina, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Michigan and Virginia.

The timing and number of debates are similar to the 2020 presidential cycle, where the party held 11 debates, with the first in June 2019; some debates were held across two nights as well.

The announcement marks a major milestone as the party begins to turn its attention to the presidential election in 2028, and comes in the wake of sweeping midterm election wins that have put the wind in Democrats’ sails, although retaking the White House will still be a major challenge for the party.

“Democrats are on offense after our historic victories in the midterms, and the DNC is keeping our foot on the gas as we head into the 2028 cycle,” DNC chair Ken Martin wrote in a statement.

The debate process and team overseeing it, he added, “will keep our party united, strengthen our eventual nominee, and put Democrats in position to take back the White House.”

If a large number of candidates qualify for a debate — a possibility given that many Democrats are expected to run — some debates could be held across two nights “with qualifying candidates assigned one night per debate” and a maximum of 20 candidates across both nights, the DNC said.

One key rule candidates and their campaigns must follow to qualify is pledging to denounce any “dark money” spending in the primaries on their behalf. Dark money is spending on elections or other political contests in which the identities of the donors are obscured.

The pledge requires the campaigns to denounce and report to the DNC spending done by outside groups promoting the candidate or opposing their competitors, according to the DNC. Candidates that fail to denounce such spending will become ineligible to participate in the next scheduled debate.

Dark money spending itself does not violate the candidates’ pledge because that is not something they can control. Failing to denounce it would be a violation.

Candidates must also pledge not to join any joint fundraising agreements with any party committee or coordinate any ad spending with a state, county, or local party during the primaries, and that such spending must be refunded if it happens. The DNC says this allows party committees to remain neutral during the primaries and caucuses.

The provision comes after a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year lifted limitations on spending coordinated between candidates and political parties.

The pledge will not apply to the general election, the DNC said.

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