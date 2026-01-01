Details for Peabo Bryson’s Celebration of Life announced

Peabo Bryson’s family has announced arrangements for his Celebration of Life.

Peabo, known for his hit songs and duets, including “Beauty and the Beast,” died June 2 surrounded by family and friends.

His family will hold a private ceremony on Father’s Day to honor and reflect on his life, followed by a private homegoing service on Monday at 10 a.m. ET, according to an official statement.

The service will feature musical performances by Regina Belle, BeBe Winans and Ruben Studdard in tribute to the late star. Attendance is invitation only; however, fans may watch the service via livestream.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mr. Robert “Peabo” Bryson Student Scholarship Endowment Fund at Morris Brown College or Antioch Urban Ministries, Inc.

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