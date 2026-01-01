DHL cargo plane catches fire during landing at LAX

(WASHINGTON) — A DHL cargo plane lit up the runway during a landing at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday night as its tires caught on fire.

The Boeing 737, which was operated by DHL on behalf of Kalitta Charters II, made its landing around 11 p.m. PT when the brakes malfunctioned, causing them to overheat and blow four tires, DHL and the Federal Aviation Administration said in statements Thursday.

Surveillance video caught the flames flying from the bottom of the jet as it sped through the runway.

The runway was temporarily closed, and emergency crews rushed to put out the fire.

DHL said no one aboard the jet, which took off from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, was injured.

The FAA said it will be investigating the incident. The jet was still on the runway and being inspected Thursday morning.

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