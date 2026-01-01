DHS agents allegedly directed to ‘misrepresent’ themselves to access state voter rolls, whistleblower claims

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Homeland Security has allegedly directed hundreds of agents to attempt to access voter rolls, even if they must “misrepresent themselves” to do so, and “fabricate” evidence of voter fraud ahead of the midterm elections, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and California Sen. Alex Padilla said Monday, citing what they said was information from a whistleblower.

“A DHS whistleblower warns that the department is pulling hundreds, hundreds of federal agents from national security rolls and sending them on a wild goose chase,” Schumer said at a press conference. “The goal: to try and prove Trump’s sad, tired, and long-debunked election conspiracy theories.”

“The length Trump will go to cheat, lie, and steal in this upcoming election are simply beyond the pale,” Schumer said.

“Apparently, agents are being commanded to violate state laws to access private voter information and fabricate law enforcement records as part of DHS’s quote ‘Unlawful Voter Initiative,’” Schumer said, adding that DHS agents allegedly were “hunting for, or worse, manufacturing evidence of voter fraud claims.”

The allegations and the whistleblower claims were enumerated in a letter from Schumer and Padilla sent Sunday to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, in which the lawmakers demanded that DHS both explain the alleged actions and end them immediately.

The Department of Homeland Security has been ramping up efforts to look for voter fraud across the country through its investigative arm, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), multiple sources familiar with the operation told ABC News earlier this month. The effort will include help from investigators from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the sources said.

“The Department accessed publicly available data from states’ voter rolls and cross referenced them with known aliens in our systems. It’s not rocket science; it’s an easy step to secure our elections,” DHS said in a statement to ABC News, in response to the whistleblower allegations.

“While ICE Homeland Security Investigations is not able to comment on any active investigations, HSI is actively rooting out and investigating election fraud wherever it can be found,” the DHS statement further said. “We have repeatedly demonstrated that aliens can and do vote in our elections. Under President Trump, HSI is committed to restoring integrity to our election systems and ensuring that American citizens and only American citizens are electing American leaders.”

“They’re even asking people to lie about their identities, so they can create this illegal scheme,” Schumer said Monday of DHS agents’ alleged activities. “We are weeks from the midterms. Americans should not have to fear being targeted by their own government because of how they’re registered to vote.”

Padilla also highlighted the allegation, saying Monday that the whistleblower claimed DHS agents were “ordered to misrepresent themselves to access state voter systems, systems explicitly warning that accessing another voter’s information without authorization is against the law.”

Padilla further alleged the federal government is taking this route to access voter data because states such as his have not complied with demands for them to provide those records.

“But even more troubling is that when officers have raised questions about the legality of this initiative, they’ve reportedly been told to proceed anyway and promise that they won’t be held quote personally liable,” Padilla said, citing the whistleblower claims. “That’s what’s coming from superiors in response to officers who are raising these concerns. If this effort is truly legal, then why does DHS leadership have to promise its officers that they’re not going to be held liable? That says a lot.”

Padilla alleged the Unlawful Voter Initiative is “pretext” for the Trump administration to use “manufactured evidence to intimidate voters, to disenfranchise eligible Americans, and even undermine or challenge this November’s election results.”

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