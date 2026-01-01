Don Toliver adds special VIP preshow experience to Octane tour

Don Toliver is offering special treatment to VIPs attending his Octane tour. He’s announced a preshow experience titled Don’s Garage that will appear in every city on the trek except Orlando and Milwaukee.

The Don’s VIP Lounge Package will immerse fans in the world of his album Octane, which is built around themes of car culture, sound and precision. The experience includes light refreshments and drinks, a display of photos from throughout Toliver’s career, a photo booth opportunity, games, music and exclusive tour merchandise shopping.

Fans getting tickets can purchase a bundled package with a general admission ticket starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. Those who have already bought tickets will have the option to upgrade. Tickets are available via VIP Nation.

The Octane tour supports Toliver’s latest album of the same name. It kicks off on May 8 and runs through July 5, featuring a set list that he’s putting together with fans’ input.

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