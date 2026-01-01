Drake hides ‘Iceman’ release date inside massive ice installation

There’s an official release date for Drake’s highly anticipated Iceman album, and fans are literally breaking the ice trying to find it.

Drake announced Monday that the date was buried in a massive ice installation built in the parking lot of downtown Toronto’s Bond Hotel.

“Release Date Inside. 81 BOND STREET DOWNTOWN TORONTO,” Drizzy wrote alongside photos of the ice sculpture.

Since then, fans have been spotted trying to break the ice down using different tools or attempting to melt it with blow dryers and campfires. The other option, of course, is to simply wait until the installation melts.

While the search for the Iceman release date has so far been unsuccessful, the installation did lead to some good news for one lucky man.

Canadian influencer Zachery Dereniowski, known as @mdmotivator on Instagram, placed a set of keys to a new car inside the block of ice for whoever found them first.

“We’re here at Drake’s Iceman massive block of ice,” Dereniowski said. “I’m a big fan of Drake, and what I wanna do [is] the first person who gets this key gets a brand new car. Drake means so much to me, to this city. He’s all about giving back and spreading love, and that’s what I love, too.”

A man named Antonio was later revealed as the winner. He called his mother to share the news, saying Dereniowski “blessed us infinitesimally.”

In the comments to the post, Drake joked, “THIS ALBUM BOUT TO PLAY INFINTESEMALLY. KNOW DAT.”

He added, “MD THE F****** GOAT.”

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