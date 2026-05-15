Drake releases ‘Iceman,’ plus two more brand-new albums

Fans thought Drake was preparing one album, but he ended up releasing three. During the fourth episode of his Iceman series, he announced he’d be dropping two more albums alongside Iceman — Habibti and Maid of Honour.

The releases mark Drake’s first albums since his public feud with Kendrick Lamar, a topic he addresses repeatedly throughout Iceman.

“With Dot back in 2024 was a big piece/ So it’s like, this s*** is me, but it isn’t me/ Y’all keep on asking me what it did to me, that’s what it did to me,” he raps on “Make Them Cry.” “When I dig deep, they say dig deeper. Tell us how it felt to meet the grim reaper.”

Though Drake initially suggests there are no features on the album with the lyrics “This album better have some big features/ Well, sorry to burst your bubble, but I’m all alone for my mental,” the project includes guests 21 Savage, Future and Molly Santana.

Elsewhere on the album, Drake opens up about his mental state after the feud.

“N****** wanna talk about a battle, I’m battlin’ patience/ N****, I battle frustration,” he says, before revealing his dad, Dennis Graham, was battling cancer. His father has since revealed that he no longer has lung cancer.

Drake also appears to address J. Cole, who backed out of his own potential feud with K. Dot.

On “Make Them Pay,” he raps, “I love you ’cause of the history, but if we bein’ real, I could never forgive you.”

The album includes an updated version of the leaked track “1AM in Albany,” now titled “Make Them Remember.” Drake also takes aim at DJ Khaled, A$AP Rocky, LeBron James, Rick Ross and Jay-Z.

While Iceman is an introspective hip-hop album, Habibti has more of an R&B sound. Maid of Honour is dance-inspired.

Fans suspect the albums are Drake’s way of fulfilling contractual obligations to the label he has been feuding with, Universal Music Group.

He’s released a few music videos from Iceman on his YouTube.

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