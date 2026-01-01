Druski becomes youngest BET Awards host

The BET Awards are back for another year, this time with Druski as host.

The comedian — who rose to fame through viral skits, comedy tours, and collaborations with Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart, among others — is making history as the youngest host of the show at 31, surpassing the record Kevin set in 2011.

“It’s an honor to be the youngest host EVER for the BET Awards,” Druski said in a statement. “I grew up watching the BET Awards and, to know the comedic legends that hosted before me set the bar so high, I’m just grateful to be a part of the history. BUT I’m still bringing my brand of comedy to the stage, so expect a little chaos, a lot of laughs, and some of your favorite Druski characters to pop out along the way.”

In a clip announcing the news, Druski jokingly laid down the rules for the show.

“I told BET if I’m hosting, we gon’ do this my way,” he said. “Rule #1: Jamie Foxx, take that big a** hat off. Rule #2: Sexyy Red, no leggings, rompers, body suits. We don’t need no wrestlers, no wrestlers on the red carpet. Black suit and tie. Rule #3: YNs, take the ski masks off, man. Stop. Stop it.”

“Rule #4, mega pastors, listen I know ya’ll on my back right now,” Druski said, referring to the backlash from his mega church skit. “I been getting the DMs and the threats. Just leave it up to God. Leave it up to God. We gon’ lock them doors, and can’t nobody get out.”

“Welcome to the 2026 BET Awards,” he continued. “They gon’ be like this n**** crazy.”

BET Awards 2026 aka Culture’s Biggest Night will air June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

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