Durand Bernarr’s the latest guest on Songs of U.S. series

Durand Bernarr took the stage for Salt Lick Sessions’ Songs of U.S., a YouTube series in which musicians from different genres reimagine songs that have shaped the country’s cultural identity, according to a press release.

He sings George Gershwin’s “Summertime,” which Ella Fitzgerald famously covered, as well as Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic” and his original track “Undivided.”

“I wanted to talk about … the challenges that I’ve been going through with my star rising and people seeing this fire that has been closely observed by my community and by my tribe, and so now it’s gotten bigger and the world is able to experience it and it’s taken me away from people,” he explains of “Undivided.” “It’s my letting the people in my life that I’m closest to know this is what’s been going on.”

Durand’s performances of “Summertime” and “Ironic” are out now. The “Undivided” performance premieres on YouTube Wednesday.

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