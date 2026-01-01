Ed Sheeran speaks out after Macklemore dropped from tour over pro-Palestinian comments

Ed Sheeran is speaking out after Macklemore says he was dropped from the English superstar’s tour for making political statements onstage.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Sheeran said dropping Macklemore from his tour was the promoter’s decision, not his. Sheeran said he personally chooses not to use his platform to discuss politics.

Macklemore announced on Monday he had been dropped from Sheeran’s tour after making pro-Palestinian comments onstage at MetLife Stadium earlier this month, which the rapper also posted to social media.

Sheeran responded to Macklemore’s post on Tuesday, saying in a social media post of his own that he was “appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine” and added that after his New Jersey shows, upcoming venues “communicated that they would pull the shows” if Macklemore remained as the supporting act.

The singer continued, “I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said.”

Sheeran said he worked to find a resolution with several venue owners, including Robert Kraft, head of the Kraft Group, owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where Sheeran is scheduled to perform later this month.

“I was also involved in direct talks with promoters along with activists on both sides to try and find a mutual resolution for all, but the venue’s and promoter’s decision was final,” Sheeran said.

Sheeran, in his post on Tuesday, said, “Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine. Macklemore’s contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me.”

In the lengthy message, Sheeran also shared why he chooses not to use his platform in order to share a political message.

“There is a reason I do not use my professional platform for politics – my audience includes young people, often children, of all backgrounds. Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum,” he said.

Sheeran continued, “I respect Macklemore’s strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes. However, there is room for multiple approaches to the same end: peace.”

In his statement on Monday, Macklemore said that he and Sheeran were friends but “our friendship can’t change my responsibility to tell the truth about what happened.”

Macklemore said that Sheeran’s “typical apolitical stance was being challenged in a way it never had been before. He told me that the words ‘Free Palestine’ and the image of the Palestinian flag were hurtful to a lot of people he spoke with.”

In his post on Monday, Macklemore said Kraft rallied other venue owners and gave Sheeran an ultimatum, threatening to block the shows if Macklemore remained on the tour.

Macklemore also pushed back on accusations of antisemitism in his post, saying when “opposing Zionism” is conflated with “hatred of Jewish people… It protects Israel from accountability.”

The rapper also shared that he hoped this did not mark the end of his relationship with Sheeran.

Macklemore was scheduled to play eight more shows alongside Sheeran, according to Variety.

“I didn’t need 10 shows from Ed. I needed 2. Two chances to stand in front of 90,000 people and say the words that somehow became too dangerous to say,” Macklemore wrote. “Free Palestine.”

In a video from the New Jersey show posted to Macklemore’s Instagram, he says, “One of the reasons why I wanted to come on this tour, was because I wanted to stand up here on stages and stadiums across America, and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart. Free Palestine. I said Free Palestine.”

He continued, “I want those words to be loud and clear.”

ABC News has reached out to Macklemore for any further comment.

In a statement to ABC News, Messina Touring Group, the tour’s U.S. promoter, said, “As the concert promoter for Ed Sheeran’s U.S. Loop Tour, we have been notified by venues on the upcoming U.S. tour dates that they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore on the lineup, which would result in the cancellation of the tour and impact hundreds of thousands of fans. After discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates.”

In a statement to ABC affiliate WCVB in Boston on Monday, and shared with ABC News, Kraft responded to Macklemore’s comments.

“Based on Macklemore’s recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the September 25th and 26th concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line,” Kraft stated in part.

He continued, “This decision is not about diminishing the suffering of innocent Palestinians or denying anyone the right to advocate on their behalf. Their pain and loss are real.”

Kraft added, “I would welcome the opportunity to sit down with Macklemore and discuss the facts, because ultimately our goal is the same – peace for all people, an end to suffering, and an end to all hate.”

Rowe announced on social media, where he also expressed support for Palestine, he would be withdrawing from the tour after Macklemore was dropped.

“I don’t take the decision lightly. Ed has been a friend to me and has changed my life, I could never thank him enough for this,” Rowe wrote in a social media post Tuesday.

“But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation,” Rowe said in part.

He finished, “I need to be true to myself and my ancestors who resisted colonisation, and fought for a freedom that I enjoy today in Ireland.”

Rowe was slated to perform with Sheeran on several future tour dates.

Supporting acts including Finneas, Beoga and Lukas Graham also withdrew support on Tuesday.

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