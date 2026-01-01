Eric Bellinger says watching Chris Brown perform his hits is ‘another level’

Eric Bellinger has come a long way over the past year. He recently joined the lineup for Chris Brown’s R&B tour with Usher, but as a songwriter his connection to Chris goes back years: he helped write some of Chris’ biggest hits, including 2013’s “New Flame,” “Fine China” and “Love More” featuring Nicki Minaj. He also co-wrote “New Flame” featuring Usher and Rick Ross.

After attending a Breezy Bowl XX show last year, Eric reflected on what it was like to hear thousands of fans sing along to the songs he helped create.

“It’s definitely another level, I feel like I’m onstage … with him because, man, that stage is so big. To see him flying in the air and doing the songs and people singing the songs, it’s like, it’s just another level,” Eric tells ABC Audio.

“To feel what my songs do, it’s always great,” he continues, “but to see the songs go there, it’s always like, ‘I knew my song was hard.'”

After co-writing for CB and Usher, Eric now performs with them on the R&B tour, marking his first-ever stadium tour. The trek resumes July 17 in North Carolina, roughly a month before Eric releases his self-titled album.

“This album has been living in my head for a long time,” he wrote of the project on Instagram. “Every title tells a story.”

Eric Bellinger is scheduled to arrive on Aug. 21.

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