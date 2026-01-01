Fetty Wap announces Nostalgia tour

Fetty Wap has played a few shows since becoming a free man, but now, he’s ready to go on tour. He’s announced the Nostalgia Tour, described in a press release as “a celebration of the music that shaped a generation of rap fans.”

Kicking off June 6 at The Bourbon Room in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the tour will include stops in Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities, as well as performances at the Summer Smash Festival and City Festivals in Chicago and Detroit, respectively.

A Citi presale for the Sept. 12 show kicks off Wednesday at 2 p.m. local time and will be followed by artist, Live Nation and venue presales. General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m local time via LiveNation.com.

“We really about to get back out there. We gonna turn up with all the old and some of the new music,” Fetty said in a statement. “Got a lotta surprises on the way and I can’t wait to hit the stage and vibe with y’all.”

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