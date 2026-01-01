Graham Platner says campaign will ‘reflect on the best path forward’ after sexual assault allegation

(MAINE) — Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner on Monday pushed back on an allegation of sexual assault, calling it “categorically false,” adding that he is “taking the time to reflect on the best path forward.”

In a report from Politico published on Monday, Jenny Racicot, a former girlfriend, alleged that Platner, while they were dating five years ago, forced her into having sex without her consent after she had repeatedly called for him to stop.

ABC News has not confirmed the contents of the Politico story.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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