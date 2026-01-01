Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith dies at 29

Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith has died, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said officers found him dead Thursday in his Nashville apartment on Martin Street while conducting a welfare check. Authorities are awaiting autopsy results, but said no foul play is suspected. He was 29.

Born Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, Tay Keith was raised in South Memphis, Tennessee. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science degree and went on to build an extensive production catalog.

Among his most popular productions are BlocBoy JB’s “Look Alive” featuring Drake, Drake’s “Nonstop” and “Pound Town 2” with Sexyy Red featuring Nicki Minaj. He co-produced Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” — which peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a 2019 Grammy nomination for best rap song. He earned his second best rap song Grammy nomination in 2024, for 21 Savage and Drake’s “Rich Flex.”

Keith also produced Beyoncé’s “Before I Let Go,” a bonus track off her Homecoming: The Live album, which has become a staple at summer barbecues, weddings and family reunions.

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