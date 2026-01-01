Haymitch defies President Snow in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ new trailer

The odds are in your favor to watch The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping‘s new trailer.

Lionsgate released the second full trailer for the highly anticipated sixth Hunger Games film on Wednesday.

Joseph Zada stars as a young Haymitch Abernathy in the film that follows his journey through the Second Quarter Quell.

Zada leads a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The trailer starts with a voice-over of dialogue from Woody Harrelson’s portrayal of Haymitch from the 2012 film The Hunger Games. We listen to it as we see Zada’s Haymitch enter the tribute parade during the opening ceremonies of the Hunger Games’ annual festivities.

Book readers know this pivotal scene results in a tragic crash that harms Haymitch’s friend Louella. We see the crash and Haymitch’s menacing response to President Snow.

“Nobody ever wins the Games. Period. There are survivors. There’s no winners,” Harrelson’s Haymitch says in voice-over.

As the trailer continues, we see President Snow, as portrayed by Fiennes, threaten Haymitch.

“These are my Games. How you die is all up to me,” the president says to the young boy.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20.

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