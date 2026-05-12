ICYMI: Chance the Rapper, Clipse and JID, and more

Chance the Rapper will be spending the Fourth of July at the 2026 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, where he’ll make his debut alongside Trombone Shorty and Lainey Wilson. Taking place at the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade in Boston, the event will feature a choreographed fireworks show and a revolutionary-themed drone show during the performance of the “1812 Overture.” The free show kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream via the CNN app and CNN.com.

Clipse and JID are coming together to take over the Red Rocks Amphitheatre. They’ll perform at the venue on Nov. 12, with Samara Cyn set to serve as the opening act. The two previously teamed on JID’s God Does Like Ugly track “Community.”

In other reunion news, mgk and Wiz Khalifa have released a new song “girl next door,” along with its accompanying music video. The song samples indie electronic duo Sweet Trip and follows their 2013 collaboration, “Mind of a Stoner.” Wiz will join mgk on the second leg of his North American lost Americana tour, kicking off on Friday.

In a recent TIME cover story, The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan explained why he cast Travis Scott as a bard in the movie. “I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap,” he said.

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