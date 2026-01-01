ICYMI: Wiz Khalifa, The Verdict and more

Wiz Khalifa has released the official music video for “passport” from his collaborative mixtape with mgk, blog era boyz. The video finds Wiz Khalifa and mgk on a tennis court and at a pool party, blending those clips with footage from their time on mgk’s lost americana tour. The song, trek and the album pay tribute to the internet mixtape era that shaped them, while celebrating their music, history and friendship, according to a release. “passport” is now available on YouTube.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict topped Netflix’s TV charts, garnering 17.8 million views in its first five days, according to Variety. The three-part movie features interviews with jurors, accusers, defenders and others during the 2005 trial.

Nas, Ella Mai, Busta Rhyme and Wyclef Jean are on the bill for Queens Group Stage HQ as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group Stage matches in New York. Also serving as a global celebration of soccer, music and culture, the event will feature more than 40 performances. More information can be found at nynjfwc26.com/queens.

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