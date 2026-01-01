In brief: ‘La Bola Negra’ gets teaser trailer and more

The teaser trailer for La Bola Negra has arrived. Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming film from Cannes-winning directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi. The movie’s cast includes musician Guitarricadelafuente, Julio Torres, Penélope Cruz and Glenn Close. It tells the story of three generations of men whose lives are intimately connected. The movie is also one of the rare Netflix titles to get a theatrical release. It opens in cinemas on Oct. 16 …

Also arriving on Oct. 16 is season 4 of Tulsa King. The series, which stars Sylvester Stallone, premieres to Paramount+ on that date. The streamer has released a teaser trailer for the fourth season. It finds Stallone’s Dwight fighting to legitimize his empire and protect his crew from dangerous new enemies. Martin Starr, Jay Will, Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington and Frank Grillo also star in season 4 …

Moana is wayfinding its way to premium digital platforms. The live-action adaptation of the Disney animated film will be available to purchase on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango on Sept. 8. Additionally, the film will be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD starting on Oct. 6. Catherine Lagaʻaia stars as the titular wayfinder while Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as the demigod Maui … Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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