In brief: ‘The Traitors’ gets three additional seasons and more

Fresh off its Emmy win for outstanding reality competition program, The Traitors has been renewed for three more seasons at Peacock. That’s in addition to the new season already set to premiere in 2027. Alan Cumming, who won his third consecutive Emmy for outstanding host for a reality or reality competition program, will return as host …

How to Survive Without Me has received a series order from HBO Max. The drama, from executive producer/writer Greg Berlanti, stars Ray Romano, Kaley Cuoco, Joshua Jackson, Ella Rubin and Rita Wilson. Wilson plays the deceased matriarch of the De Angelis family, who finds a way to keep managing her family members’ lives even after she’s gone …

The star-studded trailer for the Netflix film Sacrifice has been released. Chris Evans leads the cast as a “down-on-his-luck action star searching for his comeback” who gets taken hostage by a volcanic doomsday cult. The film also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Vincent Cassel, Salma Hayek-Pinault, John Malkovich and Charli XCX as Mother Nature. Sacrifice premieres Oct. 16 …

Heated Rivalry season 2 continues to round out its cast. Brendan Morgan, David Tomlinson, Gerry Dee, Michelle Mylett, Lauren Chan and Nick Stahl are joining the Crave/HBO Max hockey romance series. Season 2, starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, will premiere next spring …

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